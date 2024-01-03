Advice for Bedfordshire patients as longest-ever NHS strike starts today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NHS leaders in Bedfordshire are urging people to use services wisely as the longest ever NHS strike begins today.

Junior doctors are undertaking an all-out strike from today (Wednesday) until 7am on Tuesday, January 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the regions most senior doctors have warned of disruption to services as they ask patients to help them protect care for the most vulnerable.

Use other services o stay safe during the junior doctor strike - Stock picture

During the strike hospitals will prioritise resources to provide urgent and emergency services, maternity services and ward-based care. This means that hospitals may have to rearrange non-urgent operations, treatments and routine appointments. Where this is the case, patients will be contacted directly.

While many GP practices and pharmacies will be running as usual during the strike, some local practices may be affected by the industrial action as they provide opportunities for those who are training to become GPs.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, Chief Medical Director for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “We are encouraging local people to think carefully before using NHS services during the forthcoming strikes. Please help us to focus our attention on those who most need it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You should only attend an accident and emergency department if you require emergency, life-saving care. Anybody needing non-urgent care should contact 111 Online in the first instance at 111.nhs.uk, or seek advice from a local pharmacist who is very well placed to offer help.

"Previous strikes in the NHS this year have seen many hospital appointments postponed, and we again expect to see significant disruption. As we enter the winter months, we expect many services to be even busier than they were during the previous strikes, and there are likely to be longer waiting times, particularly at our hospitals’ emergency departments.”

If you need urgent help for a health condition, use NHS 111 Online at 111.nhs.uk or call 111. Your symptoms will be assessed, and you will be provided with healthcare advice or an appointment to see a doctor or nurse if this is needed. NHS 111 can also send an ambulance and can book an appointment for you in some services like urgent treatment centres.

If you are in a mental health crisis, call NHS 111 and get straight through to mental health help by selecting option 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you require a repeat prescription for regular medication, put in your request now, so that it can be looked at in good time.

The NHS website has lots of advice to help you to look after yourself when you have minor symptoms. There is also information about what is a serious medical emergency and when to call 999.

Pick up a few medicines while you’re shopping so that you can look after minor illnesses or injuries yourself. You can buy essentials like paracetamol, ibuprofen, plasters, antiseptic cream, allergy medicine and indigestion remedies from pharmacies and supermarkets for less than the cost of a prescription. Remember: cheaper, non-branded versions of medicines work just as well as branded products.

If you need a medicine which you can buy only at the pharmacy, you can use the Find A Pharmacy tool at www.nhs.uk.