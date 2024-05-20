Meet Si Philbert, one of a number of A&E Navigators already doing sterling work with young people at the L&D and Bedford hospitals

A new programme is offering specialist support to young people going in to hospitals with injuries linked to violence and exploitation.

And the scheme is already showing promise. Within weeks of beginning, 13 young people have already been helped by youth workers attached to the L&D and Bedford hospitals.

Funded by the Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU) and Office of Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), the programme aims to act as an early intervention measure.

The pilot is the work of the St Giles Trust. Over the last year, it has helped more than 1,300 children and young adults through their work in nine hospitals across England and reduced re-admission rates in similar schemes across the country.

VERU manager Cara Gavin said: “In spite of the robust intervention pathways we have in place to support young people across our county, we know that a number can slip through by self-presenting in A&E departments. We believe A&E Navigators will provide us with a better measure of this, while tackling the issue at the same time.”

Trust spokesperson Clare Elliot said the project had got off to a fantastic start and their teams were well embedded in both hospitals: “They’re currently working hard to make their faces known to encourage referrals. There have already been a modest but significant number and we anticipate this will grow significantly as the work gains momentum.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with our partners to reduce youth violence in the county and help young people get the support they need to stay safe.”

The pilot forms part of a range of work being done by VERU, including the allocation of £700,000 into statutory and community services providing support to young people at risk of violence and exploitation.

It follows the unit’s release of Ashish’s Story, a short film which features the family of 25-year-old Ashish Nahar who was stabbed to death in Bedford last year.