Affordable family fun the focus at Luton's Inspire FM's 'highly anticipated' Eid Festival

Inspire FM is back with another ‘two-day extravaganza’ to celebrate Eid this April.

The festival, which marks the end of Ramadan, will take place on Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11 at Lewsey Park, Luton. It will run from 12pm to 8pm on both days.

Entry to the event is free and funfair rides will be priced between £1 and £2 – with options including a Ferris wheel, pirate ship, dodgems, paratrooper, waltzer, and more. The festival will also feature food and drinks from across the world, including South Asian, Middle Eastern, Greek, Caribbean, Mexican, Korean, and Spanish cuisines.

Inspire FM also held an Eid al-Adha event last June

Event manager, Mohammed Tariq said: “Inspire Eid brings our diverse communities together to celebrate Eid. I invite everyone to join us and be part of this community celebration."

Inspire FM has collaborated with Luton Foodbank and schools to provide free ride vouchers to families feeling the pinch through the Every Child Smiles project. Salma Khan, Project Manager at Luton Foodbank, said: “The Every Child Smiles project brings joy to struggling families in our town, allowing them to enjoy the Eid celebrations without financial burdens.”

Mohammed Tariq added: "We have a longstanding commitment to supporting the vital work carried out by Luton Foodbank. The support from the community is always amazing to see and in these challenging times it's even more important to us to continue ensuring nobody in our town goes hungry."