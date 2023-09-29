News you can trust since 1891
Age Concern Luton shuts its shop in Birdsfoot Lane

But the shop at 9 Market Square stays open
By Bev Creagh
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
The closure notice in the window of the Age Concern Luton shop in Birdsfoot Lane. Customers can still visit the flagship shop in Farley Hill. Pic: Supplied by Age Concern LutonThe closure notice in the window of the Age Concern Luton shop in Birdsfoot Lane. Customers can still visit the flagship shop in Farley Hill. Pic: Supplied by Age Concern Luton
The closure notice in the window of the Age Concern Luton shop in Birdsfoot Lane. Customers can still visit the flagship shop in Farley Hill. Pic: Supplied by Age Concern Luton

The Age Concern Luton shop in Birdsfoot Lane is now permanently closed.

A sign to this effect is in the window to discourage anyone leaving donations and contributing to fly tipping in the area.

ACL spokesperson Dan McKeaveney said: “Sadly charity shops are suffering the same decline in footfall on the high street as other retail outlets.

“But we’re delighted that our shop at 9 Market Square, Farley Hill, is thriving and continues to offer the wide variety of value-for-money items which are even more important in the current financial climate.

“These include clothing, household goods, books and costume jewellery we know our clients expect and love.”

He asked anyone who’d like to donate items to do so at Farley Hill and added: “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I’d like to thank all the volunteers who helped in Birdsfoot Lane as well as our loyal customers. We hope they will carry on supporting us in our vital work to help Luton’s elderly.”

Age Concern Luton was formed in 1993 and is the town’s largest charity dedicated to the wellbeing of its senior citizens. It raises more than 60 per cent of income itself and through individual donations. This, and the continued generosity of various grants, trusts and funding bodies, allows it to subsidise its chargeable services and provide others that receive no statutory funding.

Services include telephone befriending, hospital meet and greet, home help, gardening and handyman facilities as well as Enhancing Lives which assists with advice, form filling and advocacy.

