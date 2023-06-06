Air cadets from Luton take on skipping challenge to raise money for charity

A group of Luton cadets are on the ropes – but all for a good cause.

Members of the RAF 10F Luton Squadron ATC are skipping through the month of June to raise money for cancer research.

And in just a few days the boys and girls have exceeded their target already.

Each cadet taking part is aiming to complete 100 skips a day. The cadets, aged between 12 and 20, are competing the fundraiser as part of Cancer Research UK’s national 100 skips a day during June campaign.

Sergeant Emma Campbell who introduced the challenge said the campaign had proved popular.

"It’s been a good laugh,” she said. “We even have a big rope with someone at each end so people can take it in turns. We have already made our target of just under £900 and we just want to keep going. They have done really well.

"It’s just a really cool thing to do, skipping is fun and it’s good for team building.”

The group, which has around 80 members, usually meets at its Cutenhoe Road base, but is currently based at Chiltern Academy where they meet every Tuesday and Thursday, while its HQ is being refurbished.

Emma said: “Unfortunately cancer affects each and everyone of us in some way during our lifetime, so please if you can support us however big or small that would be amazing.”