Air cadets from Luton take on skipping challenge to raise money for charity

They’re raising money for cancer research
By Lynn Hughes
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:50 BST

A group of Luton cadets are on the ropes – but all for a good cause.

Members of the RAF 10F Luton Squadron ATC are skipping through the month of June to raise money for cancer research.

And in just a few days the boys and girls have exceeded their target already.

The cadets have already beaten their target
Each cadet taking part is aiming to complete 100 skips a day. The cadets, aged between 12 and 20, are competing the fundraiser as part of Cancer Research UK’s national 100 skips a day during June campaign.

Sergeant Emma Campbell who introduced the challenge said the campaign had proved popular.

"It’s been a good laugh,” she said. “We even have a big rope with someone at each end so people can take it in turns. We have already made our target of just under £900 and we just want to keep going. They have done really well.

"It’s just a really cool thing to do, skipping is fun and it’s good for team building.”

The cadets have been completing 100 skips a day

The group, which has around 80 members, usually meets at its Cutenhoe Road base, but is currently based at Chiltern Academy where they meet every Tuesday and Thursday, while its HQ is being refurbished.

Emma said: “Unfortunately cancer affects each and everyone of us in some way during our lifetime, so please if you can support us however big or small that would be amazing.”

You can find out more about the fundraiser here – or more about the squadron at its website.

Related topics:Air cadetsLutonRAFCancer Research UK