Alert over spike in theft of vehicles from car parks in Luton’s Skimpot Road area

Police have issued warnings following a spike in theft of motor vehicles from car parks in the Skimpot Road area of Luton.

Officers are investigating and have asked residents to report anything suspicious.

They have also issued some top tips on keeping your vehicle safe from this type of crime.

> Remove all valuables from your vehicle

> If you need to leave any valuables make sure they are out of sight

> Lock your doors and turn on the alarm if you have one

> Fully close all windows.

If you see anything suspicious or have witnessed anything that could help the investigation, please report it online by using the police reporting tool or webchat or call 101.

> The DVLA revealed 58,082 vehicles were stolen in 2022 - an average of 159 vehicles per day.

