All change for Bedfordshire’s top cops after Chief Constable announces retirement

Trevor Rodenhurst

Chief Constable Garry Forsyth is retiring in the new year, and some interim leadership arrangements are now being put into place.

From September 26 2022, Deputy Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst will become the Acting Chief Constable for Bedfordshire Police. Assistant Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic, currently Head of the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), will join Mr Rodenhurst’s team and undertake the role of Temporary Deputy Chief Constable.

Details of the recruitment process to fill the Chief Constable role on a permanent basis will be released in due course.

Dan Vajzovic

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye said: “I would like to extend my thanks to chief officers across the region for their understanding and support of ACC Vajzovic’s temporary move from ERSOU.”