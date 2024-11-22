All the Christmas events you need to know about in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis this winter

A bauble hangs from a snow covered Christmas tree. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

While we all love curling up in front of the fireplace and downing some hot chocolate when winter sets in, there are plenty of things to do outside to get you into the festive spirit.

We are here with a round up of the Christmas events in the area to get you ready for Santa in December.

Houghton Regis

From 3pm on November 26 in Houghton Hall Park Visitors Centre, there’s a free crafty Christmas event for both adults and children. Sign up for wreath making starts at 4pm, on a first come, first served basis. And each participant can get a free sausage or vegetarian bap!

On the theme of crafts, special Christmas market stalls come to Bedford Square between 10am and 1pm on Saturday, December 7.

On December 4 and December 5, Santa is coming to Houghton Regis. On Wednesday, he will be making an appearance in Houghton Hall Park Visitors Centre at 6pm, then Village Green (near Clarkes Way and Rehouse Court) at 6.30pm. He will ride to Morrisons Car Park for 7pm and finish off his first day at Collie Place, Bidwell West.

On Thursday, Santa and friends will meet first at the Town Council Office in Peel Street at 6pm, then go to the Hillborough Crescent shops. At 7pm, he will visit La Bella Calabria Car Park and finish this tour by the Pocket Park in Box Crescent, Linmere.

Town mayor, Cllr Elaine Cooper, will host her Christmas carol service in All Saints’ Parish Church on December 7 from 5.30pm.

Houghton Regis Library will host Aaron for The Magical Christmas Library – a festive storytelling session for children aged three to eight at 4pm on Thursday, December 5.

Immerse yourself in festive songs at All Saints’ Parish Church for a magical evening of Christmas music and readings from 7pm on Saturday, December 14. There will be a raffle and seasonal refreshments.

Toddington

St George of England Church will host the Toddington Christmas Tree Festival Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.

Entry costs £2.50, and is free for children. There will be refreshments and a tombola in the Wilkinson Hall.

The church will welcome the choir from All Saints Church in Leighton Buzzard for a concert of Christmas music at 2.30pm on Saturday, December 14. Tickets are £10 each on the door, including seasonal refreshments in the Wilkinson Church Hall. For more information ring, Fran Brown on 01525 872501.

Dunstable

The town’s annual Christmas Carols and Torchlight Procession is happening on Friday November 29 at 7 pm on The Square. The festive lights will be switched on. Families can see Santa and enjoy singing along to carols.

From 3pm until 8pm on Friday, December 13, Dunstable will turn into a winter wonderland for the Twilight Markets. Expect Christmas stalls, live music, free children’s ride, free Santa’s grotto, hot food, bar and lots of Christmas lights. The markets will be open on Friday, Saturday and conclude on Sunday.

For the first time, Lancot School will be decorated with festive displays. Lancot Lights 2024 will be held on November 29 and 30. Enjoy the light trail, market stalls and food vans. Click here for details.

Luton

Kicking off Christmas in style is the light switch on. Due to strong winds, the Lighting up Luton celebrations will take place at The Hat Factory Arts Centre on Bute Street on Saturday, November 23 from 2pm until 6.30pm. There will also be free face-painting funded by Luton BID and live music.

The Orange Picture Club is bringing classic Christmas movies to Luton Library Theatre - with all tickets costing just £4. Click here for timings.

On Thursday, November 28, Lidl's giant Christmas cola truck will come to St George’s Square between 12pm and 6pm. If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, you’re guaranteed to see some snow on Market Square from November 30, right up to Christmas eve. There will be a snow machine sending daily flurries of snowfall at 2pm and 4pm by the Christmas tree.

Also on Market Hill, a giant snow globe will be there from 11am until 4pm on Saturday, November 30 - perfect for snapping some magical photos with family and friends.

On Saturday, December 7 from 2pm until 6pm, there will be a festive event in Hat Gardens featuring live music, free face-painting, giant gingerbread men and a giant penguin.

Dunstable councillor Liz Jones is holding a charity bingo night at Mecca Luton on December 12 in aid of Hospice at Home Volunteers and South Beds Dial-a-Ride. Tickets cost £20 and include a burger meal and a drink. Book by emailing Liz here.

Between 2pm and 5pm, listen to Santa’s brass band, have your face painted and meet the Elf impersonator on Saturday, December 14 on Market Hill.

The Luton Point will have scores of things going on – like its Enchanted Forest Grotto and visits from Santa in the Central Square every week from November 23 to December 22.

Also inside the shopping centre, Utilita’s Energy Hub will be transformed into a grotto on Saturday, December 7. Children can meet Santa for free and can snap a picture with Father Christmas.

Gavin Gow, Manager at the Luton Hub, said he is hoping the grotto will spread some festive cheer: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families and children to our Energy Hub on 7 December. Excited tots will get an opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus and receive a free gift between 11:30am and 3pm.

“There’s plenty on offer for visiting adults too – you will be offered a cuppa as well as free and simple energy advice to help make your energy spend go further this winter.

“Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item – if they can – which will be distributed to Luton Food Bank.”

Outside the shopping centre’s grotto, schools will perform carols: Arnold Academy – November 26 from 10am, Warden Hill Infant School –

November 28 from 2pm, Dallow Primary School - December 4 from 10am and Pioneer Learning Trust - December 4 from 1.30pm.

The Salvation Army band will also be performing on December 14 and 21 outside the Christmas tree in the Atrium between 10am and 12pm.

The Black Swan Pub in Luton is hosting its third annual Children’s Christmas Party in aid of the Young@Heart Dementia Cafe. The bash will be thrown on Saturday, December 14. For tickets, call Patrice on 07944309824.