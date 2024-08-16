Always go to bed with a kiss say Houghton couple celebrating their 70th anniversary

John and Pauline Sullivan outside St Mary Magdalen's Church in Bromley on their wedding day - August 21, 1954.

In this day and age, the average marriages lasts only eight years and less than half make it to that first silver milestone of 25.

But Houghton nonagenarians John and Pauline Sullivan will be celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary on August 21.

So what’s the secret of their long and happy partnership?

Pauline, 92, says: “Never let the sun go down on your anger and always give each other a kiss before you go to sleep.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devoted Houghton couple John and Pauline Sullivan who will be celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary on August 21.

And she adds, sternly: “If you can’t afford to pay off your credit card every month, you cannot afford a credit card.”

This wise advice has served the couple well.

They have nine great grandchildren and still live in their own home. Pauline bakes her own bread and John, 90, lovingly tends his vegetable patch.

They still enjoy dancing and go on regular coach trips.

The devoted couple met at a youth club when John was 16 and Pauline 18 and became engaged before John was called up for National Service.

Two years later, when he’d completed it, they married at St Mary Magdalen’s Church in Brockley, London, and received a Papal blessing from Pope Pius XII.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve always loved ballroom dancing and regularly attend tea dances.

In addition to their nine greatgrandchildren, they have two sons and a daughter, and seven grandchildren.

The Sullivans moved to Houghton in 1960. John worked at Vauxhall for many years and then at Sainsbury’s in Bury Park before retiring.

Pauline was with the Houghton Regis Library and then the mobile library before taking early retirement, aged 58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve renewed their vows twice along the way – once during a cruise and again at St Vincent’s Church to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary.

Pauline describes their marriage as “very very wonderful” and says her husband was and is “an extremely gentle and kind man.”

John, on his part, praises her patience: “She is so kind and listens to all my problems and everything else.”

Love waltzed in for ballroom dancing enthusiasts John and Pauline Sullivan when they were childhood sweethearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the devoted couple from Rose Walk are about to mark 70 years of wedded bliss with a weekend away at a hotel in Hayling Island, followed by a party in London to celebrate the 90th birthday of a family member.