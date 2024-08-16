Always go to bed with a kiss say Houghton couple celebrating their 70th anniversary
But Houghton nonagenarians John and Pauline Sullivan will be celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary on August 21.
So what’s the secret of their long and happy partnership?
Pauline, 92, says: “Never let the sun go down on your anger and always give each other a kiss before you go to sleep.”
And she adds, sternly: “If you can’t afford to pay off your credit card every month, you cannot afford a credit card.”
This wise advice has served the couple well.
They have nine great grandchildren and still live in their own home. Pauline bakes her own bread and John, 90, lovingly tends his vegetable patch.
They still enjoy dancing and go on regular coach trips.
The devoted couple met at a youth club when John was 16 and Pauline 18 and became engaged before John was called up for National Service.
Two years later, when he’d completed it, they married at St Mary Magdalen’s Church in Brockley, London, and received a Papal blessing from Pope Pius XII.
They’ve always loved ballroom dancing and regularly attend tea dances.
In addition to their nine greatgrandchildren, they have two sons and a daughter, and seven grandchildren.
The Sullivans moved to Houghton in 1960. John worked at Vauxhall for many years and then at Sainsbury’s in Bury Park before retiring.
Pauline was with the Houghton Regis Library and then the mobile library before taking early retirement, aged 58.
They’ve renewed their vows twice along the way – once during a cruise and again at St Vincent’s Church to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary.
Pauline describes their marriage as “very very wonderful” and says her husband was and is “an extremely gentle and kind man.”
John, on his part, praises her patience: “She is so kind and listens to all my problems and everything else.”
Now the devoted couple from Rose Walk are about to mark 70 years of wedded bliss with a weekend away at a hotel in Hayling Island, followed by a party in London to celebrate the 90th birthday of a family member.
