The Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunstable has donated £1,000 to a charity that supports the LGBTQ+ community in Milton Keynes and Bedford.

Q:Alliance provides support and information for the LGBTQ+ community and its goal is to create safe spaces and resources to ensure the LGBTQ+ community is supported and well represented.

The donation from Amazon will be used to help fund support events for our community members across Milton Keynes.

The donation was for £1,000

Omer Kartal, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said: “It is a pleasure to make this donation to an important organisation in our community. We are pleased to support Q:Alliance as its work makes such a big impact on the people it supports.”

Noemi Davolio, an employee at Amazon in Dunstable who nominated the charity for support, said: “Some of my close friends have been supported by Q:Alliance and I think it’s great that Amazon can boost the charity with this donation.”

TJ Richards, Chair of Trustees from Q:Alliance, added: “We can’t thank Omer and the Amazon team enough for their donation and we are grateful for their support. Donations like this really help us to help people across our community. Thank you, Amazon team, for this support.”

The donation to Q:Alliance was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Advertisement