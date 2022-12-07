Employees at Amazon in Dunstable have raised thousands of pounds for good causes with a cycle from Luton to Brighton… and turning up to work in their pajamas.

The cyclists set off on their 100-mile excursion from Luton to Brighton with the aim of raising £500 for Cancer Research UK. But after the team of five completed the 11-hour bike ride, they smashed their target and raised an incredible £3,220 for life-saving research.

The donation was boosted by a further £1,000 donation from the Amazon Dunstable team.

The tea of cyclists

Omer Kartal, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said: “We’re all so proud of our colleagues who took part in the cycle in aid of Cancer Research and it’s great to support their efforts by making an additional donation to such an important charity.”

Charlie Yates, an employee who took part in the charity cycle, said: “I want to say thank you for the support from our colleagues at Amazon in Dunstable. It was great to see so many familiar faces cheering us on throughout our cycle – it really helped keep morale high. The cycle was a fantastic achievement, and it was worth it to be able to provide a donation for such a worthy cause.”

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Bedfordshire added: “Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress. However, we have only been able to achieve this thanks to the dedication and generosity of volunteers and supporters like the Amazon Dunstable team, without whom we would not be able to fund outstanding scientists, doctors and nurses. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. All of us can support the research that will beat it.”

Meanwhile they fulfilment centre made a £1,000 donation to Kids in Action as part of the company’s global Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The team in their pajamas

Now in its sixth year, Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer raises funds and awareness for organisations working to increase survival rates for those with childhood cancer through life-saving treatments and research.

One of the events saw the fulfilment centre team join with colleagues across the UK to wear pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their pyjamas during treatment.

One of the Amazon employees who took part in Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer is Alexandru Leahu. He added: “It was great to take part in Amazon in Dunstable’s Pyjama Day and help spread awareness of the realities of childhood cancer. I’m so pleased that we could offer support to such an excellent charity.”

This year, Amazon employees in the UK also had the opportunity to support children and families affected by childhood cancer by volunteering with childhood cancer charities and organisations, or by putting together activity packs for children facing cancer, which were distributed to nearby hospitals and hospices.