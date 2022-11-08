A charity in Luton supporting women who have suffered domestic and/or substance abuse has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunstable.

Stepping Stones is a charity aiming to empower women who have suffered domestic abuse or are vulnerable due to substance misuse. The charity provides the skills and resources to help women make positive life choices for the future.

In 2020, the Amazon team in Dunstable donated £1,000 to help develop the charity’s services to support women during COVID-19. This year’s donation will be used to help the support practitioners deliver approximately 60 one to one support sessions, with clients. The donation will also be used to help provide hot meals to children when they access the childcare setting.

Amazon has made a donation to Stepping Stones

Omer Kartal, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said: “We’re very happy to support Stepping Stones’ efforts with this donation. The staff and volunteers at Stepping Stones provide a vital service in our community and we’d like to thank them for everything they’re doing for the women and families of Luton.”

Alison Thompson, CEO at Stepping Stones, added: “I’d like to thank Omer and his team at Amazon in Dunstable for this generous donation. We have provided critical help to over 4000 women from Luton and with this donation we plan to help many more vulnerable women.”

“Our ladies and children will benefit enormously, and we are extremely grateful for Amazon's continued support.”