Ambulance Service staff and volunteers recognised for outstanding achievements
More than 430 staff and volunteers were nominated across 12 categories with almost 150 shortlisted nominees attending the The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) awards last night. (September 11)
The event was hosted by EEAST chief executive Neill Moloney. He said: “Every single day, you go above and beyond - whether you’re saving lives, supporting your colleagues, improving how we work, or just making someone’s day that little bit better.
“You are the reason EEAST is what it is – and tonight is about recognising that.”
The event was made possible thanks to the East of England Ambulance Service Charity, the main sponsor of the night. The awards were also sponsored by Chawton Hill, Browne Jacobson, Hill Dickinson, Asset Assured, Pentaco, Fleet Factors, ATS Euromaster and Class Professional Publishing.
The winners included:
Living the values award - Keri Drury
Rising Star of EEAST award - Alvina Gordon
Keith Marshall award for Distinguished Service - Quentin Sage
Excellence in Innovation award - Advanced Practice (Urgent Care) Team
Excellence in Patient Care award - Deenah Elswaf
Excellence in Supporting Patient Care award - Kyriacos Kyriacou
EDI Champion of the Year award - Beth Owen
Emerging Leader (Excellence in Leadership award) - Darren Scally
Experienced Leader (Excellence in Leadership award) - Marc Dixon
Team of the Year award - Huntingdon Make Ready Team
Volunteer of the Year award - David Lee and Kim Laidler
Lynne Storrie award - Sam Gonzales
Chief Executive award - Terry Hicks
Star of EEAST award - Kevin Hudson.