Band members: Jimbo on bass, Peanut on drums, Mobbz on lead guitar, Gluey on rhythm and Rascal on vocals

A Dunstable hairdresser has had his very own song written about his shop, thanks to a five-piece rock band.

Tony Ciccone, of Chick’s Crop Shop, was flattered to hear that Faux Rebels, a band from across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, had penned a song about his business.

Tony said: “It’s not every day an awesome rock group compose a song exclusively for your business.”

The band, who regularly rehearses in Caddington, had heard about the hairdressers from a customer and the unusual name called out to the group, inspiring them to create the track. Chick’s Crop Shop gave permission and support for the quintet to record the number in exchange for using it on the salon’s Facebook page.