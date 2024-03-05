Andrew Selous MP Visits Dunstable Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The home, which is part of the not-for-profit Community Benefit Society Quantum Care, is situated on Dukeminster Road, Dunstable and provides care for up to 75 local older people.

Andrew’s visit started in the home’s café, where residents were taking part in an arts and crafts activity while enjoying refreshments served by some of the home’s staff. The café serves as a central hub in the home, providing a place for residents, their families and friends to sit and chat in a café style environment.

Andrew spent time talking to a number of the residents and then took an informal meeting with representatives from Quantum Care where he talked about some of the challenges of social care. He then took a tour of the home, which has been part of the Dunstable community for 10 years.

Following his visit Andrew said “It is always such a pleasure to visit Dukeminster Court to speak to so many delightful residents and wonderful staff who do such an amazing job. It was so good to see residents being cared for with such kindness.”

Maria Ball, Quantum Care’s CEO said:

“We were delighted to have Andrew join us at Dukeminster Court. As a non-profit Community Benefit Society, we welcomed the opportunity to discuss our insights into today's social care landscape.