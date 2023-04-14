Three women are planning to sue notorious social media influencer Andrew Tate for civil damages, over allegations that he raped and abused them while they worked for him in Luton.

Tate has vehemently denied all accusations levelled at him, frequently taking to Twitter – where his account was recently reinstated – to proclaim his innocence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most recent allegations against Tate emerged on Thursday (13 April), as it was reported that the women are planning to sue the 36-year-old in a civil case.

Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania's anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate

The trio, who are in their late 20s and early 30s, told Sky News they were raped and abused by Tate, and have as a result suffered physical injury and psychological harm – which has stopped them working or living a normal life for several years.

They allege the offences took place between 2013 and 2016, while Tate was living in the UK, and while they were working as webcam models for him in Luton. Matt Jury, their lawyer, said: “Their allegations include rape, sexual and physical assaults, including holding guns to women’s heads, strangulations including with belts, allegations of the most awful behaviour towards women.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The women first made complaints to police eight years ago. Hertfordshire Police began investigating the allegations in 2015, arresting Tate three times on suspicion of raping two of the women and assaulting the third.

However, the case was abandoned four years later with no further action. The women allege that detectives had failed to properly investigate, with Mr Jury remarking: “We’re aware of the evidence that was provided, it should have been sufficient to warrant proper criminal intent investigation and, in our opinion, for charges to be brought.”

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had reviewed carefully all the evidence provided by Hertfordshire Police in its investigation in 2019, and found no realistic prospect of conviction. A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police, which has since apologised for delays in the investigation, added: “Officers from the team who dealt with this case are available to meet with the women involved to speak to them about their concerns and the investigation.”

Responding to the recent claims, a spokesperson for Tate, who has denied the allegations, said: “By choosing to address the press first before any legal action had been taken, the women in this potential case prove beyond reasonable doubt that they are not seeking accountability or justice, but publicity and monetary compensation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“While we are aware that abuse of any kind is a grave issue with serious long term consequences, we believe it is worth investigating the timing and methods the alleged victims decided to employ, as well as the true motivation of their actions. Andrew and his brother have recently been released from jail and they have not been formally charged with any crime. More so, previous attempts to accuse Andrew of similar fabricated crimes have been dismissed by criminal courts in the UK.

“Andrew Tate and his team are determined to clear his name and restore his reputation and will take immediate and decisive legal actions against defamation, slander and perverting the course of justice.”