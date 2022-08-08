Anger over cars 'dumped' in Luton street - including one on bricks with wheels removed blocking a cycle lane

Residents of Leagrave Road are demanding answers after they say cars and vans have been dumped for up to six months with no council action being taken

In one case a van parked near to Britannia House was standing on bricks with its wheels removed – across a yellow line and cycle lane.

But the council says the cars are not ‘abandoned’ and that it has issued fines and removed one of the vehicles.

One of the vans is on bricks parked on the road

A spokesman for Luton Council said: “Abandoned and illegally parked cars are unsightly and create an atmosphere of neglect that is both antisocial and unpleasant for residents.

“On this occasion the council has been contacted by the owner of the vehicles and we have established that they are not abandoned.

“Nevertheless this week, we have been conducting targeted enforcement along this section of Leagrave Road and issued a considerable number of penalty charge notices to illegally parked vehicles and removed one of them which has been in continuous breach of regulations.

"We are also continuing an investigation into the ongoing suspected illegal presence of some vehicles at this location.”

Some of the cars have been there for six months

One angry resident said: “There are six abandoned and demolished vehicles standing, one is blocking the road. Despite calls to the council to remove them, no-one does anything.”

They added: "On other streets the ticket appears immediately behind the wipers, but not here. It’s all very puzzling.”