Animals for adoption in Luton and Bedfordshire: 9 adorable animals that are looking for homes
Organisations across Luton and Bedfordshire work to rehome animals in need
Are you looking to add a furry friend to the family this year?
The National Animal Welfare Trust’s (NAWT) Bedfordshire branch and T.A.C.O Cat Rescue in Luton have plenty of adorable pets that are looking for the right family.
A spokesperson for NAWT Bedfordshire said: “Our NAWT Bedfordshire centre is currently going through a massive rebuild which will allow us to help more unwanted and homeless animals. It is costing us a considerable amount of money, that we need to make by fundraising. So, any way that people can help us would be really appreciated."
To fundraise for the charity or to find out more, contact [email protected] or visit the NAWT Bedfordshire website.
T.A.C.O Cat Rescue aims to help rehabilitate and rehome any unwanted cats and kittens in the Luton and surrounding areas. T.A.C.O is on the lookout for soft toys, knitting wool, or any gift items that could be used for fundraising.
A spokesperson said: “We rely on the generosity form the public's help, so we can carry on support the cats in our care. The government forgot about rescue during covid and all rescue have been hit hard with many having to close, we wouldn't be able to carry on if it was not for the donations we have received”.
To find out more, and to view a full list of the cats available at the rescue, visit the T.A.C.O Cat Rescue Facebook site.
