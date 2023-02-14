Organisations across Luton and Bedfordshire work to rehome animals in need

Are you looking to add a furry friend to the family this year?

The National Animal Welfare Trust’s (NAWT) Bedfordshire branch and T.A.C.O Cat Rescue in Luton have plenty of adorable pets that are looking for the right family.

A spokesperson for NAWT Bedfordshire said: “Our NAWT Bedfordshire centre is currently going through a massive rebuild which will allow us to help more unwanted and homeless animals. It is costing us a considerable amount of money, that we need to make by fundraising. So, any way that people can help us would be really appreciated."

To fundraise for the charity or to find out more, contact [email protected] or visit the NAWT Bedfordshire website.

T.A.C.O Cat Rescue aims to help rehabilitate and rehome any unwanted cats and kittens in the Luton and surrounding areas. T.A.C.O is on the lookout for soft toys, knitting wool, or any gift items that could be used for fundraising.

A spokesperson said: “We rely on the generosity form the public's help, so we can carry on support the cats in our care. The government forgot about rescue during covid and all rescue have been hit hard with many having to close, we wouldn't be able to carry on if it was not for the donations we have received”.

To find out more, and to view a full list of the cats available at the rescue, visit the T.A.C.O Cat Rescue Facebook site.

> Do you help to rehome animals in Bedfordshire and Luton? Let us know at [email protected]

1 . Caesar - NAWT Bedfordshire Caesar is an adult Mastiff Cross who came into NAWT Bedfordshire's care because his previous owners no longer had the time for him. Caesar is a very sweet boy who loves to be around people and having lots of fuss and attention. He will need a patient and confident new owner who will help him settle into the home. Phone: 01908 584000 Email: [email protected] Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire Photo Sales

2 . Harley - NAWT Bedfordshire Harley is a male Rottweiler Cross whose previous owner was unable to care for him. He is good meeting new people and will bound over for a fuss, and would be looking for a home that could continue his training. He is a young, active, and clever boy with the potential to learn lots with the right adult only owners. Phone: 01908 584000 Email: [email protected] Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire Photo Sales

3 . Willow and Bamby - NAWT Bedfordshire Friends Willow (Grey female, 1 years 7 months) and Bamby (Brown female, 1 years 7 months) are looking for their new home together. They are neutered and up to date with vaccinations. They will need lots of space in their new home for the two of them to live comfortably together with space to explore. They are suited to living indoors or outdoors. Phone: 01908 584000 Email: [email protected] Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire Photo Sales

4 . Guinness - NAWT Bedfordshire Guinness is 10 months old, and would benefit from living with another guinea pig. He is not neutered, and could live with patient children who are willing to give him a little space to get used to his new surroundings. He will use a litter tray, or one side of his pen to go to the toilet. Phone: 01908 584000 Email: [email protected] Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire Photo Sales