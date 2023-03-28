Appeal after girl injured in Luton car collision
Beds police are appealing for witnesses after a young girl was injured in a collision in Luton.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
The incident between a Toyota Corolla and the girl took place at around 8.45am on Friday (24 March) on Strangers Way. The child was taken to hospital.
Sergeant Mark Casey, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage around this time to please contact us.”
Call police on 101 or visit the website at www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting reference 72 of 24 March.