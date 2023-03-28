News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
2 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
5 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
8 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
8 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
8 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Appeal after girl injured in Luton car collision

Beds police are appealing for witnesses after a young girl was injured in a collision in Luton.

By Lynn Hughes
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Appeal after a girl was injured in a collision on Strangers Way in Luton
Appeal after a girl was injured in a collision on Strangers Way in Luton
Appeal after a girl was injured in a collision on Strangers Way in Luton

The incident between a Toyota Corolla and the girl took place at around 8.45am on Friday (24 March) on Strangers Way. The child was taken to hospital.

Sergeant Mark Casey, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage around this time to please contact us.”

Call police on 101 or visit the website at www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting reference 72 of 24 March.