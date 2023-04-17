A man has died following a stabbing in Luton on Friday

Bedfordshire police are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

At around 8.10pm, police were called to reports of an altercation at the junction of Hitchin Road and Hucklesby Way, Luton.

A man was taken to hospital but died shortly after arrival.

His attackers are described as two white men wearing dark clothing.

Detective Inspector Sam Khanna said: “Following an altercation in quite a busy area, the victim suffered fatal injuries which has resulted in him losing his life.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed. I'd urge anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

“We are carrying out several lines of enquiry but are particularly keen to speak to anyone saw two men leaving the area at around this time.”