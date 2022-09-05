Appeal after masked thieves ambush driver and steal van in Luton

It’s believed the van was used as a DHL parcel carrier, and contained the driver’s phone and wallet.

A police spokesman said: “On Friday (26 August) at approximately 11am, we were called to reports that a vehicle was stolen from Cowridge Crescent, Luton.“It’s believed two men wearing facemasks who approached the driver before making off in it.“An investigation is ongoing - if you have any information, call 101, reference 40/49799/22.”