Appeal after masked thieves ambush driver and steal van in Luton
A family have issued an urgent appeal following the theft of a van by masked thieves.
By Crime Reporter
Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:23 am
It’s believed the van was used as a DHL parcel carrier, and contained the driver’s phone and wallet.
A police spokesman said: “On Friday (26 August) at approximately 11am, we were called to reports that a vehicle was stolen from Cowridge Crescent, Luton.“It’s believed two men wearing facemasks who approached the driver before making off in it.“An investigation is ongoing - if you have any information, call 101, reference 40/49799/22.”