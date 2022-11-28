Appeal to find missing 13 year old last seen in Dunstable
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.
By Lynn Hughes
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
In an appeal just issued the force said; “Have you seen missing Daniel?
“The 13-year-old was last seen in Dunstable yesterday (Sunday) just after 12pm and is described as having short brown hair, blue eyes and was wearing a grey tracksuit with black and white Nike trainers.”
Advertisement
If anyone has seen Daniel or has any information on his whereabouts please call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference 447 of 26 November.