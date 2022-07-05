Winnie, aged 17, was last seen in the town on Wednesday (29 June) and is believed to be in the Edmonton or Tottenham areas of London.The teenager is around 5’5’’, with long brown hair and was wearing blue jeans, a beige hoody, black sliders and white socks.Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 03 of 29 June.
Appeal to find missing girl last seen in Luton
Police are appealing for help to find a missing girl who was last seen in Luton.
By Lynn Hughes
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 2:28 pm