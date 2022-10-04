Appeal to find this man after string of Dunstable burglaries

Can you help find this man

Police have issued an appeal for the public’s help in locating Jamie Pinsent, 32, from Houghton Regis, following several burglaries of businesses in Dunstable.

Police Constable Samantha Pearson said: “We would like to urge anyone with details regarding Jamie’s whereabouts to come forward.

“Burglaries have a huge impact on business owners. It’s paramount we not only ensure justice for Jamie’s victims, but that we also prevent further businesses being affected by his spree of criminality.”

PC Pearson of Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 or visit http://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, which can be provided anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers can also offer a reward if information received can then be used to bring a successful prosecution.