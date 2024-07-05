Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for four days.

The last sighting of the teenager, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, was around 1pm on Monday. (1/7)

A post of the Beds Police social media X site states: “Can you help us find missing Josh?

“The 15-year-old has been missing from Dunstable since around 1pm on Monday (1 July).

“He is described as 5ft 7in, skinny and last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and black & white trainers.