Appeal to help find 15-year-old boy last seen in Dunstable on Monday

By News Team
Published 5th Jul 2024, 15:47 BST
Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for four days.

The last sighting of the teenager, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, was around 1pm on Monday. (1/7)

A post of the Beds Police social media X site states: “Can you help us find missing Josh?

“The 15-year-old has been missing from Dunstable since around 1pm on Monday (1 July).

“He is described as 5ft 7in, skinny and last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and black & white trainers.

“Anyone with info should call 101 quoting ref 3 of 2 July.”