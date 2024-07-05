Appeal to help find 15-year-old boy last seen in Dunstable on Monday
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for four days.
The last sighting of the teenager, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, was around 1pm on Monday. (1/7)
A post of the Beds Police social media X site states: “Can you help us find missing Josh?
“The 15-year-old has been missing from Dunstable since around 1pm on Monday (1 July).
“He is described as 5ft 7in, skinny and last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and black & white trainers.
“Anyone with info should call 101 quoting ref 3 of 2 July.”