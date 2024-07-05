Appeal to help find 90-year-old woman who is missing in Luton
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for help in tracing a 90-year-old woman who went missing in Luton yesterday. (4/7)
Carmel is described as being of Black heritage, slim build and was last seen wearing a black and white dress with a grey cardigan.
The Police post on X (formerly Twitter), states: “Can you help us find 90-year-old Carmel?
“She was last seen yesterday (Thursday) in Luton and is described as being of Black heritage, slim build and was last seen wearing a black and white dress with a grey cardigan.
“If you have any information call 101 or report online.”