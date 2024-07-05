Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 90-year-old woman who went missing in Luton yesterday. (4/7)

Carmel is described as being of Black heritage, slim build and was last seen wearing a black and white dress with a grey cardigan.

The Police post on X (formerly Twitter), states: “Can you help us find 90-year-old Carmel?

