Appeal to help restore storm-damaged community garden in Dunstable

An appeal has gone out to help restore a community garden in Dunstable in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

The town's Incredible Edible Community Garden suffered damage during last Friday's storm, most notably to a 25ft Goat Willow tree (pussy willow) which was blown down. A hexagonal tree seat, which was installed around the tree in 2014, was also smashed by the fierce winds.

Sahira Ward, who maintains the garden with husband Ian and a group of core volunteers, said she was heartbroken.

The Goat Willow tree was blown down during last Friday's storm

Sahira, who can see the garden from her bedroom window, said: "It was awful, and so sad to see it now. The magnificent tree which was planted in 2013 and has grown to around 25ft has split three ways. It was blown down on to a plum tree and the footpath.

"It's just a miracle that it didn't fall on anyone or land on any cars.

"It's so disheartening. An archway which was installed for growing runner beans has also suffered damage. It was put together using old plastic piping yanked out of a skip. So there's a lot of work to do in clearing the tree and debris .The council has been informed but I just don't know what we're going to do."

The Incredible Edible community garden is a community-led project for people with limited mobility issues and features raised wheelchair friendly beds created from re-cycled coffee cups.

The tree split and landed on a nearby footpath. It also damaged a plum tree

The amenity, on the junction of Katherine Drive and Duncombe Drive, was originally created as a rose garden when the nearby estate was built in 1957.

However it was established as a community garden in 2013 by a team of neighbours who, with the help of Central Beds Council, the town council and local businesses, got together to cultivate a piece of public land.

Sahira added: "It was a real mess when we took it over but we have transformed it and now grow vegetables instead and it's somewhere where people can come and get involved in growing vegetables or just enjoy the space. It's all very organic and it has cost volunteers a lot of money and hard work installing it. It's a real labour of love."

The thriving community garden produces a variety of vegetables, fruit and herbs thanks to rain water which is harvested from a flat roof over a shop. Monthly work sessions are held between 1pm and 3pm on the first Saturday of the month where the local community is invited to come and help maintain the garden.

The damage split the Goat Willow tree at the roots

The garden and its volunteers' hard work was recognised by the RHS in the Britain in Bloom Community Awards in 2021.

Sahira said: "To say I'm proud of our beautiful garden is an understatement."

If you help restore the garden contact the group via its Facebook page here email [email protected] or call 07905 116623.

Central Beds Council has been approached for comment.

Volunteers are hoping to get help to clear the debris from the fallen tree

The upturned tree landed on a nearby footpath

Volunteers who tend the garden are heartbroken as much of the garden will need restoring