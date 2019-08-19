Appeal to trace anonymous caller in missing Luton man case

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a Luton man are appealing to an anonymous caller to get back in touch.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit team are keen to trace an unknown man who provided information about missing 34-year-old Kamil Biecke, who was last seen in Luton in December.

The investigating team have been carrying out numerous enquiries but have been unable to locate Kamil, or any signs that he is alive.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Branston, leading the investigation, said: “Following on from our previous appeals, we received information from an anonymous source.

“In order for us to follow up this lead, we are appealing for that person to make direct contact with us again. If you fear risk of retribution for coming forward, we have mechanisms in place to protect you.

“It is simply not acceptable that we leave Kamil’s loved ones without the answers they need, and anyone who may be responsible for his disappearance to continue walking the streets.”

Kamil is a former Polish footballer, last playing for Baltyk Gdynia in 2013.

He moved to the UK in 2016, where it is believed he fell into a heavy gambling lifestyle, which officers believe could have caused him to come into trouble.

The last sighting of him was at 1.30am on 8 December 2018, on Maple Road at the junction with Shaftesbury Road in Luton.

Officers have conducted a number of lines of enquiry, including to try and substantiate the information provided by the anonymous source.

DCI Branston added: “Of course, we have done everything within our power to follow up the information provided in these calls, and to trace the person who made them. Sadly we are no closer to finding out what has happened to Kamil.

“We appeal for this caller – or anyone else with any information which could help us – to come forward. Your assistance is vital to locating Kamil, dead or alive.

“We can ensure your involvement will be treated with sensitivity and your safety will be of paramount importance.”

Anyone who has any information at all about Kamil’s disappearance is urged to report it as soon as possible. Any details, however small or seemingly irrelevant, can be used to help police build up a picture of the case.

If you have any information, call the tri-force Major Crime Unit on 101.