Applications invited for Luton Citizen's Fund which will have a 'significant impact'

There's £360,000 worth of funding available in this year's Luton Citizen's Fund, including awards of up to £3,500 for individual organisations.

Applications are confined to three specific areas - mental health and wellbeing, violence and crime reduction, and those voluntary and charitable groups that have seen a sharp rise in demand for their services as a direct result of the pandemic

There are several aims to the funding stream, overseen by Luton Council. These include providing support to smaller grassroot projects and encouraging a more diverse range of people to be involved in community programmes and decision making, as well as offering residents opportunities to learn and connect with council priorities.

Luton Town Hall

Council spokesman Adam Divney said: "So often local organisations are the heart and soul of their communities.

"This money will help these groups make a real difference to residents. It will have a significant impact throughout the town."