Applications open for UK’s first ever community leadership programme in Luton

Luton Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston

Applications are open for people to join the “next generation of changemakers” as a new eight-month leadership programme is coming to Luton in a first for the UK.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Leading Luton’ is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and is for people who live or work in Luton.

Up to 30 adults from across the borough will come together to shape the future of Luton around the council’s 2040 vision of ‘a town built on fairness and social justice’ to tackle poverty and inequality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Borough Council and The Young Foundation are working with the town’s organisations to offer this new action learning programme.

The council said: “We are recruiting individuals from any sector or background – activists, artists, innovators, curators, educators, carers, organisers, technologists. If you are curious, motivated and passionate about social justice, we want to hear from you!”

Those on the programme will attend sessions every month for eight months – for up to five hours each – either in the town or online.

Councillor Hazel Simmons, leader of Luton Borough Council, said: “We want to hear from people who want to make a difference in Luton. This is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to get involved and meet a network of like-minded individuals who want to work towards a fairer future for Luton and be part of the vital work our Fairness Taskforce is doing.”

Applications for the first cohort close on Monday, November 11 at 5pm.

For more information, visit The Young Foundation website or email: [email protected].