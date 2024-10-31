Applications open for UK’s first ever community leadership programme in Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 13:26 BST
Luton Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Luton Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston
Applications are open for people to join the “next generation of changemakers” as a new eight-month leadership programme is coming to Luton in a first for the UK.

‘Leading Luton’ is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and is for people who live or work in Luton.

Up to 30 adults from across the borough will come together to shape the future of Luton around the council’s 2040 vision of ‘a town built on fairness and social justice’ to tackle poverty and inequality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luton Borough Council and The Young Foundation are working with the town’s organisations to offer this new action learning programme.

The council said: “We are recruiting individuals from any sector or background – activists, artists, innovators, curators, educators, carers, organisers, technologists. If you are curious, motivated and passionate about social justice, we want to hear from you!”

Those on the programme will attend sessions every month for eight months – for up to five hours each – either in the town or online.

Councillor Hazel Simmons, leader of Luton Borough Council, said: “We want to hear from people who want to make a difference in Luton. This is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to get involved and meet a network of like-minded individuals who want to work towards a fairer future for Luton and be part of the vital work our Fairness Taskforce is doing.”

Applications for the first cohort close on Monday, November 11 at 5pm.

For more information, visit The Young Foundation website or email: [email protected].

Related topics:LutonLuton Borough CouncilNational Lottery Community Fund
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice