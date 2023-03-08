Apprenticeship scheme at the University of Bedfordshire rated 'good' after Ofsted inspection

The University of Bedfordshire is celebrating a glowing report following an Ofsted inspection of its apprenticeship programme.

The University – which provides apprenticeship courses to benefit businesses and organisations in upskilling their workforce – was rated good for its apprenticeship programme by Ofsted in the report published today (March 8).

High-scoring areas included the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, as well as leadership and management of its provision.

Students at one of the university's lectures

University staff teaching on the apprenticeship programme were highlighted for their expertise. The report noted: “Apprentices have very good attitudes towards their studies. They enjoy the opportunity they are afforded to learn and to progress in their careers.

It added: “Apprentices benefit from the support they receive from staff at the university, from their employers and from each other to make good progress. Apprentices aspire to achieve high grades, and lecturers encourage them to do so.”

And inspectors noted that apprentices “value the fact that staff frequently check on their welfare and well-being and help them to manage any work or family pressures”.

The Ofsted inspectors said that apprentices apply their new knowledge and skills effectively in their workplaces, and make good progress.

The report stated: “Apprentices benefit from staff who are subject experts with significant sector experience. Leaders ensure that staff receive a range of meaningful professional development to stay up to date in their specialist fields. Staff use this knowledge highly effectively in curriculum and assessment design, and to exemplify their teaching.

However, the report also noted that some improvements could still be made. It said: “Leaders do not manage their data effectively. Consequently, publicly published performance data is inaccurate. Leaders do not have effective oversight of aspects such as apprentices’ attendance and destinations."

And it said: "Staff do not help those apprentices with significant, existing knowledge of a topic to extend their understanding further."

Running since 2017, Bedfordshire’s apprenticeship programmes are tailored for organisations who would like to offer their employees additional training and personal development. Apprenticeships available include social worker; registered nurse; nursing associate; midwife; digital and technology professional; and senior leader project management.

Professor Andrew Church, pro vice chancellor at the university, said: “Apprenticeships have many benefits to both the individual and the organisation, ultimately helping local businesses, communities and the economy to thrive.”

Kayleigh Bell – future skills programme manager at national energy supplier, SSE plc which works with the university – commented: “The University of Bedfordshire’s Project Management apprenticeship plays a pivotal role in creating a skilful future workforce and produces a solid development path for our staff to reach their full potential.”

Sharon Price, a third year professional social worker apprentice with the university’s School of Applied Social Sciences, commented: “I didn’t go to university when I was younger so this is my first experience of higher education which I’m really enjoying. I think being with other students and supporting each other through the apprenticeship programme has been really helpful – it’s really nice to come together.”