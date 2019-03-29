Are you brave enough to take on terrifying zombie survival experience in Luton next weekend? Watch the footage and judge for yourself!

A terrifying zombie survival experience arrives in Luton next week, but are you brave enough to take on the challenge to save the world?

Zombie Nightmare will take over the Mall shopping centre on Friday and Saturday evening (April 5 and 6) and certainly isn't for the faint-hearted.

Watch our for Zombies in Luton!

The 60-minute experience will see The Mall placed on lockdown as potential victims get an access all areas pass to solve the clues and save the world from the undead... whilst being chased by flesh hungry predators!

The petrifying event is being organised by Wicked Experiences and events director Ash Gamon is delighted with the response so far.

He said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing our terrifying immersive experience to Luton. The Mall is such a great venue and our customers are set to star in their own realistic version of Dawn of the Dead!”

“The Zombie Nightmare experience is sweeping the nation and we can’t wait to bring it to Luton!”

Zombie alert!

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, added: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Wicked Experiences to hold their Zombie Nightmare Experience here at The Mall. Visitors will be tasked with finding the cure to save humankind whilst navigating around all areas of the shopping centre, trying to avoid the ravenous zombies!”

Zombie Nightmare is a large-scale scare attraction experience involving escape room style clues, immersive moments of deep suspense, theatrical interactions and ultimately - running for your life!

It will feature flashing lights, moments of moderate darkness and low lighting, loud noises, strong horror themes, and confined spaces. It is not suitable for expectant mothers, anyone with back or heart conditions, children under 14, photosensitive epilepsy sufferers or anyone of a nervous disposition. Guests may be required at times to crouch and/or crawl. Guests should be in a physically fit condition.

Zombie hunters are being urged to buy their tickets soon to avoid disappointment! Tickets are £45 per person (plus booking fee) and can be purchased at www.zombienightmare.co.uk