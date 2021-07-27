Around 300 jobs at risk as Vauxhall enters talks to close aftersales warehouse in Chalton

Plans are afoot to move Vauxhall's aftersales warehouse to Ellesmere Port

The site on Luton Road, Chalton, employs some 200 people directly with around 100 more on temporary contracts.

Vauxhall is planning to move most of its aftersales operations over to its site in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

Employees have reportedly been offered a transfer to Ellesmere Port, or similar work in the Luton factory.

But one worker, who did not wish to be named, said: "The conditions and hours would be completely different, that's why many people have chosen to work at the warehouse.

"I can't see how my job would transfer over to the factory, I don't know what will happen."

Talks between Vauxhall and trade union Unite are due to begin tomorrow (Wednesday).