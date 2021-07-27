Around 300 jobs at risk as Vauxhall enters talks to close aftersales warehouse in Chalton
Around 300 jobs could be at risk as Vauxhall enters talks with its workforce to close its aftersales warehouse in Bedfordshire.
The site on Luton Road, Chalton, employs some 200 people directly with around 100 more on temporary contracts.
Vauxhall is planning to move most of its aftersales operations over to its site in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.
Employees have reportedly been offered a transfer to Ellesmere Port, or similar work in the Luton factory.
But one worker, who did not wish to be named, said: "The conditions and hours would be completely different, that's why many people have chosen to work at the warehouse.
"I can't see how my job would transfer over to the factory, I don't know what will happen."
Talks between Vauxhall and trade union Unite are due to begin tomorrow (Wednesday).
A Vauxhall spokesman said: "We can confirm that there is a consultation with regards to the future location of our UK parts distribution centre. Vauxhall is committed to retaining employment in the Luton area."