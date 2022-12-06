An egg was thrown at the King

King Charles was taking part in a walkabout during his visit to the town on Tuesday, greeting crowds when the incident happened.

Bedfordshire Police said the suspect, in his 20s, is currently in custody for questioning after being arrested in St George's Square in Luton on Tuesday.

The King had been temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving.

He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area. More than 1,000 people had turned out on the cold winter morning to see the King visit the town.

On a visit to Yorkshire in October, eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort in Leeds.