Arriva bus route from Lilley to Luton & Dunstable Hospital saved after villagers' video campaign

This was the bus stop Lilley villagers were supposed to use when theirs was cancelled. There is no pavement, no street lighting and the road it's on has a 60mph speed limit.

A bus route connecting a village near Luton to the L&D Hospital has been saved thanks to campaigning residents.

Arriva announced the service would no longer call at Lilley back in May – but Lilley mum-of-two Melissa Matson decided to take up the fight to have it reinstated.

The founder of EMBR brand agency teamed up with videographer Connor Wells and other villages to make a campaign video.

She says: “Putting things in black and white doesn’t always work. The only way to get companies to pay attention is to bombard them with real life stories, to show the direct impact of their actions and the very real risk to life.”

Lilley mum-of-two Melissa Matson who took on Arriva after they cancelled the bus service to the village without consultation or consideration.She launched an omni-channel social media campaign and within two weeks the company had capitulated.

Melissa asked villagers to get together to make a video and was overwhelmed when more than 30 turned up. They talked on camera about their issues and walked to the new bus stop outside the village, showing the dangers involved on a road with no pavement, no lighting, and a 60mph speed limit. Some were children and some senior citizens – several aged 90 and over.

Many of the elderly and vulnerable needed the bus to get to vital medical appointments at the L&D. Several couldn’t afford a taxi and had to rely on friends and neighbours to help out with lifts where possible.

Parents had to make alternative arrangements to pick up their children after extra curricular activities.

Newly elected MP, Alistair Strathern – who previously represented Mid Bedfordshire before a boundary change – also got involved and within two weeks Arriva backed down on the decision.

A spokesperson from Arriva South said: "We made some network changes in June based on making improvements to the reliability of the 101 service.

"Since then, we have been contacted by villagers in Lilley and we have listened to customers’ feedback.

"One of our values at Arriva is that we do right thing and we’re doing that by listening to customers and working hard behind the scenes to work out what may be possible.

"We’re pleased to say that we will be able to reinstate this service at the earliest possible opportunity which will be September 22. We recognise the importance of local buses in connecting rural communities.

"As a commercial bus operator and a large local employer, we also have an obligation to our colleagues who depend on our commercial sustainability for their livelihoods, and striking this balance can be difficult.

"In the current challenging economic climate, we need people to use rural bus services to safeguard their future and that we cannot operate services which do not pick up enough passengers to cover their costs of operation."

Melissa said: “This was a real community effort. The video has been shared hundreds of times and every single person played a vital role in getting the Arriva decision overturned.

“This little village has fought back on behalf of rural communities everywhere. It’s a huge win for the community and a huge win for the people.”

Visit the Save Lilley Bus Stop FB group to find out more.