An independent charity dedicated to improving the lives of autistic children and their families has won high praise from Ofsted for its Luton Junior Activity Scheme.

The report of the Autisum Bedfordshire scheme stated: “Children shine at this incredible scheme. They receive the highest form of support in managing their behaviour.

"Because staff know children so well, they are attuned to signs that a child may be overwhelmed. They take swift yet sensitive steps to reduce this anxiety.”

VIPs including Luton mayor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif and Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins celebrate Ofsted's outstanding report with local independent charity Autism Bedfordshire

It also highlighted feedback from parents and carers: “Parents comment they would be lost without the scheme and their children simply would not have a summer without it.

"They feel thankful for the respite it provides – with the reassurance that their children are safe, secure and, most of all, happy.”

Autism Bedfordshire was rated outstanding in five categories – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and overall effectiveness at previous inspection.

The summer scheme was started 10 years ago and runs daily for two weeks in July, offering a range of activities and trips for 20 autistic youngsters aged between three and nine.

Charity spokesperson Amy Gavin-Birch said: “We’re delighted to receive this outstanding grade from Ofsted which recognises the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers. And we are grateful to all the funders, partners and supporters who make it all possible.”

Last month VIPs including Luton mayor Mohammed Yacub Hanif and Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins, visited the scheme and were impressed by its quality and impact.

They were greeted by a young autistic child who told them: “I like to come every year to see my friends and have fun with them. People understand me here and help me if I’m frustrated. They do games and fun things – like the animals.”

The Ofsted report was a significant achievement for the charity, confirming the organisation’s position as a leading provider of support and care for those with autism.

It remains steadfast in its mission to empower them to lead fulfilling lives and participate actively in their communities.

Autism Bedfordshire covers Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.