A Luton-based homelessness charity is encouraging locals to clear out their pre-loved goods this autumn and donate to the NOAH charity shops that support their vital services.

Donation requests have been made for the High Town and Lewsey Farm shops, as NOAH urgently tries to gather items to sell in its charity shops for the autumn/winter season, to raise vital income for the charity.

The charity is seeking gently loved women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, shoes, toys, linens, and other homewares and bric-a-brac items to help support the services they provide in Luton and Bedfordshire. Items can be donated at the charity shops, or at the NOAH Welfare Centre on Park Street.

The charity is appealing for donations

Lisa Seccombe, Head of Fundraising and Community Engagement at NOAH said: “We’re making a plea to our caring community to help us gather items for the upcoming seasons. During winter our services are relied on more than ever, so it’s important we can continue to raise funds to continue supporting our clients through what will be an extremely tough time for them. If you or your family have clothing and other items that you no longer need, you could make a huge difference.”