Avoid Hockwell Ring in Luton say police
Police are asking people to avoid the Hockwell Ring area of Luton for an ‘ongoing’ incident.
By Lynn Hughes
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:15 pm
The force took to social media at around 3pm to say: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a concern for welfare near Hockwell Ring Community Centre, Luton.
“We are asking for people to avoid the area at this time.
“Anyone with information can call us on 101 or report online quoting reference 223 of 16 August.”
More information as we have it.