Award winners announced as popular Bute Street Festival closes with a bang

The final curtain has come down on Bute Street Festival, Luton’s leading independent celebration of film, art, and performance – for now.

Held last weekend at The Hat Factory and Luton Library Theatre, the festival marked its seventh and final edition before a planned two-year break, going out on a high with packed screenings, dynamic performances, and an emotional community send-off.

The festival, which has earned British Independent Film Awards-qualifying status, has spent the past seven years spotlighting under-represented voices, platforming emerging talent, and turning Luton into a creative hub each summer. This year was no different and the farewell edition culminated in a celebratory awards ceremony recognising the outstanding work showcased in 2025.

The Bute Street Festival Award Winners were as follows:

Luton Street Festival has bid farewell as it takes a break for two years

● Best Film Award: The Orange Weekend – Jasbir & Jaspal Nangla

● Best Breakthrough Film Award: Beyond the Rush – Niya Taylor

● Best Artist Award: Garry Young

● Best Music Award: Toria Akin

● Justin John Doherty Award (for cinematic innovation): Lost Dog – Simon & Paul Wade

● Thameslink Art Award (for visual storytelling): Joke Amusan

● Directors Choice Award: The Woman in the Wardrobe – Ruby Phelan

“This final edition is a thank you to everyone who’s been part of it — artists, volunteers, audiences and the wider Luton community,” said Benjamin Cyrus-Clark, Bute Street’s founder and creative director.

“What began as a small, scrappy idea has grown into something that’s connected people, challenged assumptions, and celebrated the beauty of difference.”

This year’s farewell programme shone a spotlight on Luton’s own voices. Standouts included A Winter of Luton Wildlife, a documentary co-created with nine local schools; Whatever They’ll Hate You For, Be Proud, a music video project from Luton-born Ryan Prazer, and Home Sweet Home, an illustration and storytelling project by Srea Repospolo exploring identity through food and culture.

Netflix filmmaker and Luton local Declan Burley also returned to his roots for an in-depth talk, inspiring emerging creatives with his journey from Barnfield College to streaming success.

Exhibitions by Silvia Lerin, Ana-Maria Vaduva, Victor Buehring, Louise Lahive, and more transformed The Hat Factory into a vivid, community-rooted gallery space. Artist Silvia Lerin’s Colourful Curtains installation, unveiled on Saturday, was a visual highlight of the weekend.

Although this marks the final Bute Street Festival until 2028, organisers promise this is not the end.

Plans are already in place to explore new models of cultural organising, remaining rooted in the festival’s mission to amplify marginalised voices and build a vibrant arts culture from the ground up.