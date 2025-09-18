Award-winning community choir opens in Luton and Dunstable this month

Buskerteers Choir performing. Picture: Buskerteers Choir

A community choir is opening a new group for singers in and around Luton and Dunstable later this month – and it’s open to all who love music.

The Buskerteers Choir will hold their first session on Thursday, September 25 at Linmere Farmstead, starting at 8pm. And it will hold weekly meetings at the venue.

The choir was founded in 2019 and has 39 choirs across the south and east of England.

The Buskerteers admit it’s “not your typical community choir”. They are known for their “uplifting rehearsals, expert coaching, and vibrant performances”.

And it has a big mission: to raise £1,000,000 for local and national charities – with more than £196,000 already donated through live performances and fundraisers.

One of its members said: “Joining the Buskerteers has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’ve made lifelong friends, grown so much in confidence, and I always leave rehearsals smiling.”

While another added: “A safe, supportive space to be yourself, meet new people, and do something that’s just for you.”

New members are invited to try a free taster session to see what it’s all about. Click here for more information.