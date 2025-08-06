Becca Thompson is opening Salvatore Dog Grooming in Dunstable later this month

An award-winning dog groomer is opening a new studio in her hometown of Dunstable later this month.

Becca Thompson is opening Salvator Dog Grooming, a pet retail store and dog grooming business on Saturday, August 23.

The shop is located in the Ashton Square shopping precinct and will host a launch party for the community between noon and 4pm.

This will include goodie bags for the first 100 visitors, a raffle in aid of Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels, based in Eaton Bray, and puppachinos.

Dunstable Mayor Sally Kimondo will perform a short ribbon cutting ceremony at 11am, which will be live streamed on social media.

Becca has worked in the industry for more than ten years, including leading one of the country’s top grooming schools.

“I'm trying to create a safe space with Salvators, a place where people can feel comfortable, ask questions, and feel like part of a community that genuinely loves and understands dogs,” Becca said.

Becca grooms competitively and has won multiple awards including Best Technique with Dolly the maltipoo in an Asian style trim, and Best Scissored Dog with her standard poodle Tallulah.

Among Becca’s future plans for the studio are running workshops for pet owners on subjects such as pet first aid, at home coat maintenance and a grooming introduction for puppies.

Bookings begin on Monday August 25 and appointments can be booked through Salvator Dog Grooming’s website.

