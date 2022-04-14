Award winning Luton director wins again with film highlighting the dangers of cyber bullying

From Under the Bridge: When Bullies Become Trolls, was screened at the Festival in Luton on Saturday.

Paul James Houghton, who went to Lealands High School, has been overwhelmed by the response and the many awards his film has received since making its long-awaited debut in America.

The director, who moved to America in 1992 and now lives and works in California, grew up in Luton and wanted part of his school life included in the film, which is based on the true story of Megan Meier, who took her own life in 2006, three weeks before her 14th birthday after a severe cyberbullying attack.

Paul James Houghton

Speaking after the festival Paul said: “It was a spectacular and wonderful event. What an absolute win for the Luton Town community.

“The Bute Street Festival is absolutely fabulous. The organization, hosts and team are clearly dedicated and passionate about creative arts and the community. The director, Benjamin, is a humble and genuine soul, who truly appreciates all who embrace the event.

"The awards are high quality and nicely designed, and we were proud to be a recipient.This is a festival we will absolutely submit to every chance we get in the future, and be happy to fly across the pond to attend. The love and respect shared at the Bute Street Festival and the overall experience makes me proud to be a Lutonian.”