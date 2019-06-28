Baby remains in critical condition after fall from Luton window

A baby remains in critical condition after falling from a first floor flat window in Luton.

The incident took place in Wellington Street yesterday afternoon.

A police car at the scene in Wellington Street

A Beds Police spokesman said: “A one-year-old baby remains in hospital in a critical condition after falling from a window in Luton yesterday (Thursday).

“Police were called at approximately 1pm to reports of a baby falling from an open window in Wellington Street.

“Emergency services attended and the baby was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“An investigation was launched however at this time it is believed the incident was an accident.”

Anyone with information contact police on 101.