Baby training for new parents in Luton thanks to NHS grant
An international parenting programme has been awarded funding by NHS England to give new parents baby training to families in Luton.
Triple P will offer families support with mental health, parent-infant relationships and advice for the baby’s first 12 months.
The programme can be accessed in a group format or individually and face-to-face or remotely, with a trained practitioner.
The funding from NHS England will support 680 practitioners to become trained and accredited to deliver the Triple P for Baby programme.
Matt Buttery, CEO of Triple P UK and Ireland, said: “The transition to parenthood and the first year of a child’s life is so important.”
He added: “At a time when parents are already struggling with stresses around the cost of living, we need to expand the support available to them.”
Matt encouraged expecting parents, or those in their first year of parenthood, to look into Triple P.