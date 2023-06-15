An international parenting programme has been awarded funding by NHS England to give new parents baby training to families in Luton.

Triple P will offer families support with mental health, parent-infant relationships and advice for the baby’s first 12 months.

The programme can be accessed in a group format or individually and face-to-face or remotely, with a trained practitioner.

Matt Buttery, CEO of Triple P UK and Ireland

The funding from NHS England will support 680 practitioners to become trained and accredited to deliver the Triple P for Baby programme.

Matt Buttery, CEO of Triple P UK and Ireland, said: “The transition to parenthood and the first year of a child’s life is so important.”

He added: “At a time when parents are already struggling with stresses around the cost of living, we need to expand the support available to them.”

