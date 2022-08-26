Bank holiday barbecue warning as Bedfordshire is most prone to garden fires
Don’t get caught out this weekend
As our last bank holiday before Christmas approaches, you may be thinking of dusting off your barbecue for one final grill this summer.
However – with another heatwave set to arrive this weekend – are you aware of the potential risks of barbecuing in hot weather?
Interested, the experts at Confused.com have uncovered the regions most prone to garden fires in the UK.
Most Popular
-
1
Luton drug dealers jailed for 15 years over deals worth in excess of £1.3 million
-
2
CCTV appeal as police investigate harassment of women and girls in Dunstable
-
3
Dunstable sex offender serving a suspended sentence for child porn is jailed after downloading more 'vile' images
-
4
GCSE results 2022: Luton schools celebrate as students pick up their exam results
-
5
The 20 Luton businesses with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating
And guess who comes out on top? Yes, it’s Bedfordshire.
Our county is the most fire-prone, with fire crews getting 181 callouts per 100,000 residents for garden-related blazes over the past decade.
Jessica Willock, home insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “With the bank holiday bringing an end to the barbecue season, we could be at risk of seeing garden-related fires over the weekend.”
And she suggested these precautions:
· Ensure your barbecue is on a flat surface, away from any trees, plants or sheds
· Never leave the barbecue unattended
· Ensure the barbecue is at least 10ft away from your house
· Only use approved barbecue fuel or fire lighters – never paraffin