Bank holiday barbecue warning as Bedfordshire is most prone to garden fires

As our last bank holiday before Christmas approaches, you may be thinking of dusting off your barbecue for one final grill this summer.

However – with another heatwave set to arrive this weekend – are you aware of the potential risks of barbecuing in hot weather?

Interested, the experts at Confused.com have uncovered the regions most prone to garden fires in the UK.

Make sure you take precautions while barbecuing

And guess who comes out on top? Yes, it’s Bedfordshire.

Our county is the most fire-prone, with fire crews getting 181 callouts per 100,000 residents for garden-related blazes over the past decade.

Jessica Willock, home insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “With the bank holiday bringing an end to the barbecue season, we could be at risk of seeing garden-related fires over the weekend.”

And she suggested these precautions:

· Ensure your barbecue is on a flat surface, away from any trees, plants or sheds

· Never leave the barbecue unattended

· Ensure the barbecue is at least 10ft away from your house