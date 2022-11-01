A new banking hub is set to open in Luton – giving customers of any bank easier access to their money.

LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, has confirmed that Luton will host one of four new hubs across the country. It will be operated by Post Office staff and will provide counter service for customers to withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

There will also be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy. The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

There is still a place for cash in society. PIC: PA

Nick Quin, Head of Financial Inclusion, LINK: “We know more people are banking online, but there are still millions of people who rely on cash. Banking Hubs are proving exceptionally popular with consumers and helping to breathe life back into high streets.”