Two Barton le Clay friends have taken part in a month-long fundraiser to show their support for a grieving family.

Amelia Smart, 49, and her best friend Laura Cameron, 42, walked 100 miles in June in aid of the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Their inspiration for the challenge came from fellow Barton-le-Clay resident George Fox, known to many as Gorgeous George, who died of a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in April following a 12-month battle with the disease.

Amelia and Laura who have walked 100 miles in memory of George Fox

The 13-year-old underwent multiple brain surgeries as well as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and even travelled abroad for treatment, but died on April 12 surrounded by his family.

Amelia, who met George’s mum, Louise, through mutual friends around six years ago, said: “Barton-le-Clay is a small place with a wonderful community; what Lou and her family have gone through has had a huge impact on the village and seeing how everyone has come together has meant a lot.

“For anyone to be diagnosed with a brain tumour is devastating but I can’t begin to imagine what they’ve been through as a family.”

The mum-of-two added: “Walking 100 miles in a month sounds like an awful lot but Laura and I managed to fit it in around working full time, her as a nurse and me as an administrator with Beds children’s services. Because we knew we had to get it done, we did. I went for a walk in my lunchbreak, getting an extra 1.5km and then I’d often go out again in the evening.

“It was a way for us to get a bit fitter whilst also raising money for Brain Tumour Research in George’s memory. It’s a small thing to have done considering everything that’s happened but it’s important to keep George’s memory alive – he was such a lovely little boy and always had the biggest smile on his face.”

Laura, who has known George’s family since his brother and her son were at preschool together around 15 years ago, said: “I know the dedication, love and support the Fox family showed George over the 12 months of his illness and I have nothing but admiration for them all. They have fought the fight with dignity and I know they will not allow George’s life to have been cut short in vain.

She added: “The community support has been incredible and I wanted to show what is only a small gesture in the grand scheme of things, by raising some money, big or small, to support brain tumour research. I did this by walking in my lunch breaks and evenings and generally making sure I was on my feet more to get the miles in that I needed, much of it with my dog who only has small legs but didn’t seem to mind.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re really grateful to Amelia and Laura for taking on this challenge for us and for the continued support of George’s parents, Louise and Matt, as they continue to work with us to campaign for greater investment in research into brain tumours. Together we will find a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK