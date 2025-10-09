Barton-le-Clay mum wins national award for wedding business podcast

A mum from Barton-le-Clay has beaten some of the biggest names in broadcasting to win a prestigious national title at The British Podcast Awards.

​Becca Pountney, host of Wedding Pros Are Ready to Grow, took home the Gold Award during the night, hosted by comedian Maisie Adam, earlier this month.

The 38-year-old has been recording her podcast for more than three years, with her content designed to guide small wedding industry businesses in building and growing their brands.

Becca used her background in radio and television, along with her experience as a wedding entrepreneur, to help florists, photographers, planners, and other wedding professionals turn their creative passions into sustainable businesses.

Becca alongside Simona and Hayden. Picture: Becca Pountney

She explained: “I realised there was a gap. A lot of people in the wedding industry are very creative but not very good at business. Podcasting was a way I could teach them wherever they were in the world.”

​At the ceremony held at the O2, Becca felt “like a small fish in a very big pond,” rubbing shoulders with radio stars including Nick Grimshaw and Sara Cox.

​She was joined by her editor, Hayden Morris, and content creator, Simona Belchave, on the night.

​Becca said: ​“The little show recorded in my home office, edited by a university student, took away the top prize — it was just unbelievable. It shows that sometimes the content is more important than the production.”

​She hopes her win inspires others, adding: “It’s a big moment to show that the underdog can win the big prize.

“If a little podcast from Bedfordshire can take home gold, it shows what’s possible.”