Barton-le-Clay mum’s fundraising group to help children with brain cancer nominated for major award

A fundraising group started by a Barton-le-Clay mum who lost her son to brain cancer has been nominated for a major award.

Louise Fox, whose son George died in 2022, founded Angel Mums which has been shortlisted for the JustGiving Team Fundraiser of the Year 2024 award. They have made the final 21 from 18,000 nominations.

Avon training manager Louise and her husband Matt gave up their jobs to spend precious time with their terminally ill 13-year-old son, nicknamed Gorgeous George, who died after being diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme in 2021.

She then set up Angel Mums – bringing together bereaved mums to raise funds for the Tessa Jowell Foundation. Each member has tragically lost a beloved child to a brain tumour, and despite the devastation that has caused, they use the love and passion they feel for their children as a driving force for change. The Angel Mums are determined to raise as many funds as possible for the Tessa Jowell Foundation to change the outcomes for other children in the future.

Angel Mums creator Louise Fox, whose son George died of a brain tumour in 2022, pictured with Tessa Jowell Foundation creator Jess Mills, left, and Rachael Bird, the foundation's head of fundraising and development

Last year eight Angel Mums bravely jumped out of a plane in honour of their wonderful children and raised over £70,000 for the Tessa Jowell paediatric initiatives. This year they have increased their numbers and are taking on three challenges – Earth, Wind & Fire. In May they hiked Snowdon, on July 16 they will wing walk and then in October they will walk across hot coals.

So far they have raised nearly £27,000 via their JustGiving page.

They say on their JustGiving page: “On July 16, 15 of the Angel Mums will take on part two of the Earth, Wind & Fire challenge and be wing walking in honour of our children. For those who aren't sure what a wing walk is, we will be strapped on to the top wing of a biplane and flown across an airfield and around the local area in Cirencester. If you could please keep on sharing our link we would so appreciate it, we need to raise awareness and make change for children with brain tumours.

"We are very grateful to have been shortlisted from 18,000 nominations as finalists in the Fundraising Team category of the Go Cardless @justgiving Awards 2024. Every vote counts and this will help elevate and raise awareness of the plight and lack of research and funding of brain tumours. “Thank you so much for the support.”

The Angel Mums group pictured after successfully climbing Snowdon on May 18 - the first part of their 'earth, wind & fire' challenge

Louise said: "Our motto is ‘From pain comes hope.’ That’s what we want – hope of better outcomes for other children with brain tumours. We hope in the future other parents won’t face the same devastation.”

A spokesperson for the Tessa Jowell Foundation, said: “Formed only last year, the Angel Mums have already achieved extraordinary things. . They’ve raised over £100,000 for the Tessa Jowell Centres of Excellence for Children, £20,000 of that from their hike of Snowdon alone, and another £77,000 from their skydive last October. They are aiming to raise another £80,000 this year with the final two stages of the Earth, Wind, and Fire Challenge.”