Barton-le-Clay teen living with cystic fibrosis has first book published thanks to Make A Wish charity​​​​​​​

A 13-year-old teenager who used writing as therapy to escape the challenges of living with cystic fibrosis, has had her first book published.

Teri-Rose of Barton-le-Clay penned ‘The Mad Cat Lady,’ a book that follows the adventures of Isabelle and her mischievous feline companions, during the pandemic. Thanks to charity Make-A-Wish UK, Teri-Rose has now had her book published and was even guest of honour at the book launch.

Her mum Charni said: “It can be hard for Teri-Rose but writing is her medicine.”

Teri-Rose pictured with her parents at the book launch

Shortly after being born Teri-Rose was diagnosed with a bleed in her brain. “I was told that she would be both deaf and blind,” added Charni. Fortunately, this didn’t prove to be true, but a visit by a community nurse led to a trip to Great Ormond Street Hospital, where tests revealed that Teri-Rose had cystic fibrosis. “There was such little awareness about cystic fibrosis back then, I didn’t know what it was.”

Overnight, her four siblings were tested with her eldest brother Denver, who was just 15 at the time, receiving life-changing news that he was a carrier of the condition.

Teri-Rose has been a keen writer since she was two years old, writing short stories in primary school and giving them to friends to read over the weekend.

So when mum and dad found out that Teri-Rose was eligible for a wish, they instantly knew they wanted to have her book published. “We were delighted, it’s something we would never be able to do without Make-A-Wish.” Teri-Rose had her wish to granted to have her book illustrated and published, and was overjoyed when she was able to hold her book in her hands.

At the book launch with family and friends, author Teri-Rose signed copies of her book and had photos taken with family and friends.

Charni said: "It was a really lovely atmosphere. There are only a few places where she feels accepted, but she felt comfortable in the bookshop and really felt like a star. Her golden moment was when she was signing books- she's usually quite shy but she loved all the attention.”